RENO, Nev. — Susan Ann (Morin) Perreira, 71, died at her home in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
Susan was the daughter of the late Lillian J. (Mayo) and Roger J. Morin of Gilford, NH. She was born on July 20, 1951, in Laconia, NH. Susan was a graduate of the Laconia High School class of 1969 and the Hartford (Connecticut) Institute of Accounting class of 1973. She enjoyed a successful career in accounting, retiring after 26 years of service as an accountant for the City of San Jose, CA, in the Department of Finance and Department of Retirement Services.
Susan married Douglas W. Perreira of Honolulu, Hawaii, in Honolulu on January 11, 1975. In 1979, the couple moved to Fremont, CA, where their son Kyle J. Perriera was born on July 1, 1981. In 2010, the couple retired and relocated to a new home in Reno, Nevada.
Susan enjoyed spending time with her son Kyle, doting on her granddaughter Kali, and caring for her favorite cat Blackie and any feral cat that wandered into her yard. Susan was a thoughtful, kind and generous person, who enjoyed sharing humor and personal stories with those around her. She was an attentive loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
Susan was predeceased by her husband Douglas on February 20, 2019.
Susan is survived by her son Kyle J. Perreira and granddaughter, Kali Rose Perreira of Byron, California; three brothers, David R. Morin and his wife Natividad of Kapolei, Hawaii, James P. Morin of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stephen J. Morin and his wife Alison of Berlin, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Marc B. Drouin, Pastor, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart (St. Andre Bessette Parish) Catholic Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH. Immediately following the Mass, interment will occur in the family plot at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield St. and Tilton Ave., Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests expressions of sympathy in Susan’s name may be made to Sacred Heart (St. Andre Bessette Parish) Catholic Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
