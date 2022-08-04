Susan A. Perreira

RENO, Nev. — Susan Ann (Morin) Perreira, 71, died at her home in Reno, Nevada, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Susan was the daughter of the late Lillian J. (Mayo) and Roger J. Morin of Gilford, NH. She was born on July 20, 1951, in Laconia, NH. Susan was a graduate of the Laconia High School class of 1969 and the Hartford (Connecticut) Institute of Accounting class of 1973. She enjoyed a successful career in accounting, retiring after 26 years of service as an accountant for the City of San Jose, CA, in the Department of Finance and Department of Retirement Services.

