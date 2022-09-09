Susan A. Peirson

COTUIT, Massachusetts — Susan Andrea Locke Peirson lived life her way, on her terms, with a zest that all of us should strive to emulate. She entered this world at Madigan Army Hospital in Ft. Lewis, Washington, on June 28, 1960, born to Kent and Jean (Powers) Locke. In a preview of the determination the world would soon see, she flipped from her stomach to her side mere hours from birth, as if to say, “I’m here, and nothing is going to stand in my way.”
She would have plenty of obstacles thrown her way in her early years. Born with Kyphoscoliosis, doctors gave Kent and Jean “very little hope that she would survive.” Clearly, they did not know who they were dealing with. Sue endured early health issues including several fused vertebrae that would challenge her mobility. Yet, she went on to become an avid sailor and accomplished skier, including competing for her high school ski team.
Settling in Gilford, New Hampshire, after a short period in Massachusetts, Sue graduated from Gilford High School in 1978, moving on to Mount Holyoke College, from which she graduated in 1982 with a BA degree in Economics — Magna Cum Laude and a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After two years at the appraisal firm Scott Fitten, Sue secured a full scholarship to attend Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management, graduating with her MBA in 1986.
It was at Cornell that Sue met the love of her life, Nicholas Daland Peirson of Cotuit, Massachusetts. Nick and Sue moved to New York City following graduation and were married at a beautiful ceremony in Gilford in 1987. Sue would have a highly successful business career as an executive at Arthur Anderson and The Equitable, before leaving the workplace to welcome their son Samuel Lawrence into the world in 1994. Nick, Sue, and Sam next migrated to Florida, settling in the Ft. Lauderdale area.
In Florida, Sue diverted her drive and business acumen to causes that would help those nearest to her, and those needing a louder voice. She was active in the North Broward Preparatory School PTA. More recently, Sue became very active and vocal in politics, working with the Democratic Party in Ft. Lauderdale, and always advocating for equity, fairness and integrity in our political and justice systems.
Following Nick’s retirement in 2017, Sue, Nick and Gracie, their beloved golden doodle, would spend countless hours cruising on their boat, the Lady Susan. Their trips took them up and down the East Coast, traveling each fall and spring between Cotuit, Massachusetts, and Ft. Lauderdale, with additional excursions to the Bahamas, the West Coast of Florida, and all over New England.
Wherever Sue’s life took her, she rose to meet it with perseverance, determination and grit. She’s a model for all of us to live life to the fullest!
Sue passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, surrounded by family. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Nicholas D. Peirson of Cotuit, Massachusetts, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; her son, Samuel L. Peirson of Boston, Massachusetts; her mother, Jean Aberg of Gilford, New Hampshire, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida; her sister, Nancy Locke of Denver, Colorado; her brother, Andrew Locke; sister-in-law, Heather Scholl; and nieces, Addison and Clara Locke of Hopkinton, New Hampshire; her aunt, Teresa Powers Murphy of Attleboro, Massachusetts; her mother-in-law, Susan Rothschild Peirson of Cotuit, Massachusetts, and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; her sister-in-law, Lawrie Peirson; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Higgins of Cotuit, Massachusetts; and nephew, Haydn Higgins of Washington, DC; her uncle, James N. Locke and N. Jean Locke of Gilmanton, New Hampshire; her aunt, Joanne Locke of Venice, Florida; along with several cousins and many, many dear friends throughout the world.
Services will be held at the Cotuit Federated Church, 40 School Street, Cotuit, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, September 14, at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at the Peirson residence. If you’re able, let us know you’ll be coming with an e-mail to susan@peirson.net.
A celebration of life will be held at the Lauderdale Yacht Club, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday, November 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. If you’re able, let us know you’ll be coming with an e-mail to susan@peirson.net
