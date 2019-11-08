MEREDITH — Stuart Ian Davis, widower of Mary M. Davis, passed away from health complications on Oct. 31, 2019, at his home in Meredith, at the age of 80.
Stuart, or Ian to some, was born Feb. 12, 1939, in the Davis Family farmhouse in Center Harbor, son of Madeline Jenness Davis and Donald Davis.
Stuart spent his childhood years growing up in Lakeport where he graduated from Laconia High School in 1958.
After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1958 to 1962 and being honorably discharged as a 3rd Class Petty Officer. Stuart continued to serve in the Reserves and the National Guard for six more years.
Upon completing his enlistment as active duty in the Navy, he enrolled at the N.H. Vocational-Technical Institute in Manchester, where he received his associate’s degree. Upon completion of his schooling, Stuart joined the N.H. Sheetmetal Union, Local 279, and spent 25 years working union construction projects across Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont.
In 1966, he married Mary Louise McDonald, previously of South Paris, Maine. While residing in Laconia, they had two children and moved to Meredith in 1978. Shortly after retiring early, he began working for the city of Laconia and retired completely in 2003, when he became a snowbird, at his wife’s urging, wintering in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and summering in Meredith. They were married 47 years until she passed in 2013.
Stuart enjoyed many hobbies and crafts and was involved in the Laconia Lodge of the Elks, Chocorua Lodge of Masons, and the Winnipesaukee Shrine Club as past president. Stuart enjoyed hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling in his younger years and lately enjoyed bird-watching, riding in his Ford Thunderbird, and being driven in his restored Model A.
Stuart was predeceased by his parents, wife, and several brothers and sisters, and is survived by his children, Jeffrey Davis and wife Karen of Sanbornton and Jennifer Davis and husband Jeff LeBlanc of Hill; his grandchildren, Nicholas Davis of New Hampton and Rachael Davis of Sanbornton; his sister, Mary “Mimi” Walker of Laconia; brother Richard Davis and wife Carol of Meredith; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his beloved kitty, Mrs. G!
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m., with a Celebration of Stuart’s Life starting at 11:30, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, with a private burial to occur at a future date.
Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the N.H. Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
