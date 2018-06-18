LOUDON — Stewart L. Ramsay, 83, of Loudon, died on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at Concord Hospital, from congestive heart failure.
He graduated from Laconia High School and the University of New Hampshire School of Engineering.
Stew worked for Scott and Williams, the U.S. Postal Service and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserves for eight years.
After retiring, Stew was a longtime volunteer on Thursdays at the historic Belknap Mill in Laconia.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary (Petelle) Ramsay; daughter Theresa Ramsay-Clark; grandsons Erik and Joseph Ramsay-Clark of Burke, Virginia; brother Brian Ramsay and his wife, Penny; sisters Lois Barton-Waters and her husband, Vern, Gail Jones and Barbara Watson; brother-in-law Sonny Carter; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Kathy Carter.
Calling hours will be on Friday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church, 96 Main St., Belmont.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Belknap Mill Society, 25 Beacon St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
