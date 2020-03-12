DUNEDIN, Fla. — Stewart “Stew” M. Whitehouse Jr., age 77, of Dunedin, died peacefully at home on March 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Stew was born on Nov. 1, 1942, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Stewart M. Whitehouse Sr. and Virginia (Smith) Whitehouse. Stew and his family moved to Lakeport, New Hampshire, when he was a small child and he graduated from Laconia High School in the Class of 1960 and joined the U.S. Navy in 1961. Stew had a distinguished U.S. Naval career, serving 20 years in the cryptologic communication (technical) branch of the Navy and he retired in 1981 with the rank of CTTC (Cryptologic Technician Technical Chief).
Upon retirement from the Navy, Stew and his wife moved to Clearwater, where he spent his time enjoying Amateur Radio (KE4YH), kayaking, and sailing. Stew was a member of the VFW and was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Freemason.
He was predeceased in May 1993 by his wife and high school sweetheart, Constance (Kinsman) Whitehouse (originally of Laconia, New Hampshire).
Stew is survived by his daughter, JoAnn Guilmett, and her husband, Artie, of Plymouth, New Hampshire; his son, Earle Whitehouse, and his wife, Patti, of Palm Harbor; and his daughter, Nancy Zebny, and her husband, Jeff, of Clearwater. He was also “Grampie Stew” to three granddaughters (Katie, Lilly, and Cora) and three grandsons (Travis, Evan, and Joshua). Stew also leaves behind a sister, Virginia Powley of Port St. Lucie; an uncle, Maurice (Hink) Whitehouse of Clearwater,; and several nieces and nephews.
Stew will be laid to rest at the Bay Pines Veteran’s Cemetery in St. Petersburg in late April.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local animal shelter in memory of Stew’s beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Cody.
