Stewart A. Dickson, 81

LACONIA — Stewart “Stew” A. Dickson, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Concord Hospital - Franklin.
A lifelong resident of Laconia, Stew was born October 13, 1941, son to the late Valmore and Dorothy (Picard) Dickson. He attended Laconia schools and was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America achieving the highest award of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Laconia High in 1959, and played on the Sachems football team. His education continued at Northeastern University (ROTC program) where he was elected treasurer of his fraternity Phi Gamm Pi and graduated with a degree in engineering.
Following the valor of his father (a veteran of WWII in the European conflict), Stew enlisted in the Navy to serve his country during the Vietnam War and completed his eight-year tour of duty in the Philippines. He was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant JG. He retired from a 30-year career with General Electric (Hooksett) as an aeronautical engineer.
Appreciative of the Laconia community, he was a member of the Elks, a supporter of the WOW trail where you would find him biking. On a regular basis, he would look forward to meeting with his brother, Pete for breakfast at local eateries. For 30 years, he and Norma would look forward to a monthly summer rental on Prince Edward Island where he would enjoy his golfing interest.
A truly sincere, appreciative, generous, and humble soul, Stewart will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
Stew is survived by his brother, Peter Dickson of Gilford; his longtime companion of 50 years, Norma R. Crutcher, and her extended family which includes many sons and daughters, seven grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren whom he accepted and loved as his own. In addition to his parents, Stew was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Dickson.
At Stew’s request, there will be no calling hours and he will be buried at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
