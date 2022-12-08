Stewart A. Dickson, 81

Stewart A. Dickson, 81

LACONIA — Stewart “Stew” A. Dickson, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Concord Hospital - Franklin.

A lifelong resident of Laconia, Stew was born October 13, 1941, son to the late Valmore and Dorothy (Picard) Dickson. He attended Laconia schools and was actively involved in the Boy Scouts of America achieving the highest award of Eagle Scout. He graduated from Laconia High in 1959, and played on the Sachems football team. His education continued at Northeastern University (ROTC program) where he was elected treasurer of his fraternity Phi Gamm Pi and graduated with a degree in engineering.

