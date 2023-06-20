Steven Vespa, 70

Steven Vespa, 70

LISBON — Steven Vespa, 70, of Lisbon, passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 5. He was born on Aug. 8, 1952, in Natick, Massachusetts. Steve was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.

Steve proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and his fellow marines knew him as a dedicated and reliable soldier. After his military service, Steve pursued a career in construction and heavy equipment operation. He was known for his ability to fix almost anything, build almost anything and drive almost anything. Steve was passionate about using his skills to help others, especially after he retired. He worked part-time at Home Depot until he got too sick to work.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.