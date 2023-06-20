LISBON — Steven Vespa, 70, of Lisbon, passed away in his home surrounded by family on June 5. He was born on Aug. 8, 1952, in Natick, Massachusetts. Steve was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Steve proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and his fellow marines knew him as a dedicated and reliable soldier. After his military service, Steve pursued a career in construction and heavy equipment operation. He was known for his ability to fix almost anything, build almost anything and drive almost anything. Steve was passionate about using his skills to help others, especially after he retired. He worked part-time at Home Depot until he got too sick to work.
In his free time, Steve loved spending time with his wife Patti, his cat Momo, feeding the squirrels, tinkering and working on house projects. He was an avid fan of classic rock and loved his country.
Steve is survived by his wife Patti (Hennessey) Vespa; son, Salvatore Vespa and wife Sonya of Franklin; daughter, Angie Bush of Lisbon; and was preceded in death by his son, Steven E. Vespa in 2015. His mother, Eileen Vespa, resides in Glendale, Arizona, and he was predeceased by his father, Salvatore Vespa in 1990. He had five siblings, sisters, Susan (Vespa) Addison and husband Stuart of Phoenix, Arizona, Linda (Vespa) Elliott and husband Bruce of Franklin; brother, Salvatore Vespa and wife Anne-Marie of Ponte Vedra, Florida; sister, Donna Vespa-Pichette and husband David from Mesa, Arizona; and brother, Brian Vespa and wife Paulette of Northwood. Steven also had 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Steve's dedication to his country, his passion for helping others, and his love for his family and friends will always be remembered.
Memorial services will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Lisbon, on Saturday, June 24, at 11:30 a.m.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information visit csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.