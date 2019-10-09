HEBRON — Steven R. Tewksbury, 61, died Oct. 7, 2019, at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth.
He was born in Franklin, the youngest of three children of Roscoe M. and Elizabeth A. “Bambi” (Rice) Tewksbury.
Steve has been a lifelong resident of the Newfound Area. He graduated from Newfound Memorial High School in 1977 and began his 40-plus-year career at IPC which later became Freudenburg-NOK. He was a member of their aerospace division.
Steven was an active member of the Wentworth Congregational Church and was involved in many of the church’s community outreach programs. He was an avid hunter, especially enjoying pheasant hunting with his Irish Setter, Ember. He also enjoyed fishing and bowling. He was often found enjoying time on his motorcycle or in his antique ’66 Mustang convertible. His greatest passion was his family, and he will be remembered as the greatest husband, father and pop-pop.
He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth “Bambi” (Rice) Tewksbury, of Bridgewater; his wife, Colleen (Croteau) Tewksbury, of Hebron; a daughter, Mary Beth Letourneau, and her husband, Michael, of Belmont; a son, Ryan Tewksbury, and his wife, Meghan, of New Boston; six grandchildren, Isaiah Knowlton, Liam and Mila Letourneau, and Addison, Nolan and Emma Tewksbury; his sister, Myrna Jenness, of Bridgewater; and several nieces and nephews.
His oldest sister, Ann Hatch, of South Berwick, Maine, passed away on Oct. 9, 2019.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Wentworth Congregational Church, 38 Wentworth Village Road, Wentworth. Internment services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to either the Warren-Wentworth Food Pantry, 333 NH Route 25, Warren NH 03238; or the Alzheimer’s Association, 166 S. River Road, No. 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
