LISBON — Steven “Steve” R. Jesseman, 66, formerly of Laconia, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Littleton Regional Hospital.
Steve was born on Dec. 2, 1952, in Laconia, the son of the late Roland and Noreen (Gray) Jesseman.
Steve’s infectious personality, sense of sarcasm, and big heart touched everyone that knew him.
Steve worked for the city of Laconia for 30 years before owning and operating the Littleton Franconia Notch KOA with his wife, Jane, for the past 16 years.
His favorite times were spent with friends and family. Steve enjoyed anything that involved moving dirt with heavy equipment, motorcycle rides, and traveling.
Steve is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane (Boothroyd) Jesseman; his son, Casey Jesseman, and his wife, Bekki; his grandchild, Olive; three brothers, Michael Jesseman, Mark Jesseman (wife Carol), and Philip Jesseman (wife Sue); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Steve’s name may be made to New England Donor Services, 60 First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.