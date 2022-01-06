LACONIA — Steven R. DeGiso, 62, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones while some of his favorite music played in the background.
Steven, or Stevie, as many of his family members and friends called him, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend.
Steven graduated from Brockton High School, MA, in 1977, as an accomplished alumnus. He is a member of the Brockton High School Hall of Fame for his vast successes as a Varsity wrestler. While wrestling for Brockton High, Steven won the Massachusetts State Wrestling Championships twice and was named as a High School Wrestling All-American. He was the first student to ever win the Lowell Wrestling Tournament four years in a row, and he held this record for 22 years. He remains the only student to have won the Lowell Wrestling Tournament in four different weight classes.
Steven enrolled in the United States Army, of which he proudly served as a Lieutenant Colonel after 36 years of service. After the events of 9/11, Steven volunteered to serve overseas in the war in Iraq.
Steven graduated from Bridgewater State University with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Computer Science, and also earned a Master’s Degree in Military Art and Science from the United States Army. He successfully earned these degrees while working full time and raising a family.
In more recent history, Steven moved to New Hampshire and worked as a Project Manager for the State of New Hampshire. He was a huge New England Patriot’s fan and loved attending as many games as he could. He enjoyed hiking, being on the lake, attending music festivals, and an occasional cigar. If you ask any of his friends (and brothers) about Stevie, they will smile, laugh, and may have some stories about their adventures. They would also tell you that Steven is one of the toughest people and hardest workers that they know, that he stood up for what he believed in, and never backed down. However, if you asked Steven’s wife, children, grandchild, nieces,nephews, aunts and uncles about Steven, you would get a very different description. He lived for his family. For all his successes,Steven would tell you that his proudest, and most cherished moments, were when he was surrounded by his family. He loved his family so much and would help them in any way that he could. His family will tell you about “all the times” that their Husband, Dad, Papa or Uncle helped them. This is a huge loss to his family, and he will be deeply missed by all.
Steven leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Colleen (Sives) DeGiso of Laconia, NH; daughter, Melissa O'Sullivan and her husband Sean of Northfield, NH; son, Tony DeGiso of Laconia, NH; and daughter, Sophia DeGiso and her fiancé, Rocco Repetto of Northfield, NH. He also leaves behind his eight grandchildren, Briyana, Cassidy, Cloe, Teagan, Freya, Taron, Alana, and Leo; four brothers, Frank, Mark, Gary, and Michael DeGiso; and many nieces and nephews. He now has his German Shepherd Gunner back by his side.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia NH.
Burial will follow at New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Steven’s name be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
