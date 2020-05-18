FRANKLIN — Steven J. Barton, 57, a longtime resident of Franklin passed away at his home on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Steven was born in Danbury, Connecticut on December 23, 1962, the son of the late Donald F. and Cynthia (Rathbone) Barton. He was a graduate of Danbury High School Connecticut and Springfield College.
Steve worked for The Lakes Region Community Services’ Shared Family Living program for almost 30 years. He was also a very active member of the Franklin community, serving on the Franklin City Council and the Franklin School Board.
Family was central to Steve’s life. As the family man that he was, being there for his children was one of the most important things to him. Steve was a coach and supporter for all of his girls’ activities, be them athletic or the arts, ensuring to do everything to always be present. He and his family were also active with the Sanbornton Congregational Church.
Steven was predeceased by his parents and by his twin sister, Rebecca Barton who died in 2010. His family includes his wife of 31 years, Susan (Miesner) Barton; his two daughters, Amanda Blouin and her husband Matthew and Kaylah Barton of Franklin; his four sisters, Debra Barton of Northfield, Heather Barton-Lindloff and her husband Richard of Stonington, Maine, Eileen B. Marcoux of Hill and Rachele Barton of Stonington, Maine; nieces Shayla Conte and Jamie Weatherbee; nephew Gerald Marcoux; and several cousins. He is also survived by his soon to be grandchild, whom he was very excited to meet.
There will not be any calling hours; however, a service will be held at a later date to be announced. For now, listen to a Bruce Springsteen song and smile.
Memorial contributions in memory of Steve, may be offered to the FHS Booster Club or the Franklin Opera House, both of Franklin, NH.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
