ALTON — Steven D. Carr, 80, of Alton, passed away at Wentworth Douglass Hospital on August 4, 2022, with his daughter and son-in-law by his side.
Born December 1, 1941, in Laconia, he was the son of Donard D. Carr and Hazel L Carr. He grew up on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee and enjoyed boating, fishing and swimming.
Steven was a United States Army Veteran. He enlisted in 1959 and served eight years of active duty in Thailand, Pentagon in Washington DC, and Italy where he met his wife Lidia. He then served in the Army National Guard well into the 1970s. After leaving active duty, he moved his family to Alton.
Steven was a 50-year member of the American Legion Post 72 in Alton, and a past member of the Masonic Lodge #75. He enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, golf, and vintage cars. He was partial to his 1965 Impala. Additionally, he enjoyed visiting with his family and friends and sitting on his deck doing crossword puzzles.
He is predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years Lidia Carr; his son, Tony Carr; his brother, John Carr; and his parents.
He is survived by his son, Donard Carr and wife Andrea; his daughter, Steffania and husband Nate; grandsons, Shane Carr, Matthew Carr, Zachary Carr; and granddaughter, Taryn Carr; sister, Sylvia White and husband Richard; brother, Adrian Carr and wife Lois; and all his great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life for Steven and Lidia will be determined at a later date. Cremation care was by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
