LACONIA — Steven "Steve" B. Goddard, 69, passed away on Jan. 15, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Steve was born on Nov. 17, 1949, in Laconia, the second son of Lyonel "Ted" and Eleanor (Bean) Goddard. He was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1967.
Following his oldest brother, he enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably from 1967 to 1970 as a communication specialist while stationed in Germany.
Steve worked various jobs before he was employed by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. He retired after 20 years' service.
Steve loved his family and friends. His outgoing manner, sense of humor and faithfulness will be remembered.
Steve is survived by his mother, Eleanor Goddard; his brother, Shawn Goddard; nieces Jennifer Gagne and her husband, Ron, Kristen LeFlem and her husband, Brandon, and their two children, and Morgan Goddard; sister-in-law Deborah Goddard; great-nieces Chantel Messer and her husband, Josh, and their son, and Hillory Gagne and her daughter.
He was predeceased by his father in 2000 and by his brother, Wayne Goddard, in 2017.
Burial with Military Honors will be on Sunday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. in Union Cemetery, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
