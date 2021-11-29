ALEXANDRIA — Steven A. Currier, 53, of Welton Falls Road, died on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Steven was born on August 9, 1968 in Manchester, NH, the son to Rodney Currier and Elsie (Baum) Stevens.
Steven worked as an insurance appraiser and most recently was working for Banks Chevrolet.
Steven enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, four wheeling and fishing. He always had a thrill to go fast.
If you knew Steve you knew that just like a Lindt chocolate, he was hard on the outside, but once you knew him you knew he was really soft and squishy on the inside.
Steven is survived by his children, Brandon Currier, Bradley Currier, and Maddison Currier; his significant other, Samantha Huntoon and her children, Finnigan, Gracelyn, and Dayvanee; his brothers, Billy Currier, Bruce Currier, Brian Currier, Bob Currier, and Rodney Currier; his sister, Karan Currier; his second family, Ralph Dudley, Meghan Dudley, Connor McLaughlin, and kids; his mother Elsie Stevens; and loving dogs, Ella and Tucker.
Services will be Sunday, December 5, 2021 at The Conference Center at Blueberry Lane in Laconia, NH. Services will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements.
