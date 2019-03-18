SANBORNTON — Stephen Robert Smith, 71, a longtime resident of Sanbornton, died at his home on Friday, March 8, 2019.
He was born on May 25, 1947, in Melrose, Massachusetts, the son of Arthur and Esther (Phipps) Smith.
Steve was employed as a meter reader for the former PSNH and now Eversource, retiring after 27 years of service.
He was an avid gun collector. As a dog lover, Steve made friends with dogs before most people. He was known for having dog treats in every pocket.
His family includes his daughter, Nicole Polish, and her husband, Scott, and their daughter, Natalie of Northfield; his two sons, Kyle and his wife, Diane Smith, and their children, Macayla and Corbin, of Washington, and Corey and his wife, Sarah Smith, and their sons, Owen and Arthur, of Alexandria; his former wife, Mona L. Smith of Sanbornton; his three stepsons, Jesse and his wife, Sarah Chase, and their son, Brayden of Boscawen, Tristan Chase of Alexandria, and Beau and his wife, Jacqueline Chase, and their sons, Hunter and Silas of Sanbornton; and his two brothers, Dave and his wife, Kathy Smith, and their son, Dan E., of Coppell, Texas, and Phillip and his wife, Sharon Smith, of Howard, Kansas.
According to Stephen's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, 584 West Main St. (Franklin-Tilton Road), Tilton. Burial will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Steve may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.