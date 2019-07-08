MEREDITH — Stephen (Steve) R. Davis, 61, of Meredith, peacefully passed away with his wife and loving family at his side on Friday, June 21, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Steve is survived by his wife, Stormy (Sharp) Davis; daughters Samantha Davis of Boscawen and Meranda Davis of Lee, Maine; his son, Stephen Davis, of Meredith; two granddaughters and four grandsons; his sister, Brenda (Davis) Alati of Center Harbor; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life on Friday, July 12, at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 127 King St., Boscawen, from 4 to 8 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
See Phaneuf.net website for detailed obituary.
