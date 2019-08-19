GILMANTON — Stephen Paul McWhinnie, 59, of Gale Road died on Aug. 12, 2019, in his beautiful garden.
Steve was born on May 23, 1960, in Woburn, Massachusetts, to Robert and Janice (Brumfield) McWhinnie. After proudly serving his country in the United States Marine Corps, he returned to Gilmanton where he worked independently as an HVAC contractor, as McWhinnie Heating and Air Conditioning, and most recently as a caregiver for his father.
Steve was the beloved father to his daughter, Hannah. They were “two peas in a pod” and mutually devoted as father and daughter.
Steve’s dedication and love for his community motivated his selfless service as he helped those in need and cared for the people he met. His unmistakable laugh and outgoing personality would light up a room with smiles. He maintained a bountiful garden, donating the produce to family, friends and the needy equally. Steve loved the outdoors, his family, and his community.
Steve is survived by his parents, Robert and Janice McWhinnie; his only child, Hannahrose McWhinnie, and her partner, Josh Courchesne; his beloved friend and mother to Hannah, Maggie Phippard; brothers Robert McWhinnie Jr., Andrew McWhinnie and his wife, Jean, and Thomas McWhinnie; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Steve will also be missed by his constant companion, Bully, his American Bulldog.
Steve was predeceased by his other loyal companion, Diesel, as they were inseparable from 2011 to 2018.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Memorial Service at the Gilmanton Winery, 528 Meadow Pond Road, Gilmanton NH 03237, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, immediately followed by a celebration of life. Please bring your best stories and memories along to share.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's memory to the Marine’s Memorial Association and Foundation-Aid and Assist Fund, @marinesmemorial.org; or the Marines for Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
