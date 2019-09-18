ALEXANDRIA — Stephen Michael Ford, 53, passed away at his home on Sept. 16, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Stephen was born Jan. 22, 1966, in Natick, Massachusetts. He moved to New Hampshire at a young age and graduated from Plymouth Regional High School in 1984. He received an associate’s degree in mechanics from Laconia Tech in 1986.
He was predeceased by his mother, Susanne Towers, and his step-mother, Joyce Ford.
He is survived by his father, James Ford; step-father John Towers; siblings Colleen Ford, Christopher Ford, Jeffrey Towers, and Sherri Reed; and step-sister Wendy Chaffee; as well as children Kyle and Sara Ford.
Services will be private.
