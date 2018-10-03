BRISTOL — Stephen M. Weissmann, 72, of Bristol, died Sept. 30, 2018, at Goldenview Health Care in Meredith after a period of declining health.
Stephen was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Hanover, the son of James Fleming and Evelyn (Murray) Fleming. He was later adopted by his stepfather, George Weissmann, and as part of a military family, he lived in various parts of the United States during childhood and spent his high school years in Germany.
He earned a bachelor’s degree with a major in psychology from Northeastern University in 1970 and a Ph.D. in psychology from Dartmouth College in 1974.
That same year, Stephen joined the faculty of Plymouth State College where he taught until his retirement in 1999. Much-loved as a teacher, Stephen taught psychology and later computer education and served for several years as chair of the Education Department.
In his retirement, he took great pleasure in raising orchids and, especially, traveling.
Steph leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Jane (Sivigny) Weissmann of Bristol; his brother, Chiam (Christopher) Weissmann of Israel; and several half-siblings.
He was predeceased by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Calling hours for Stephen will be on Wednesday Oct. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, NH 03264.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Stephen’s online book of memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
