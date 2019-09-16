WOLFEBORO — Stephen L. Tardy, 61, formerly of Gilford and Laconia, passed away at Genesis Wolfeboro Bay on Sept. 13, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with liver disease and pancreatic cancer. His love and companion, Phyllis MacDonald, was at his side. Hospice Compassus and the nursing staff from Genesis Wolfeboro Bay lovingly cared for Stephen and tenderly assisted him with his final journey on earth.
Stephen was born in Laconia on June 27, 1958, the loving son of the late Elwin Tardy and Gay Fournier Tardy of Gilford. Stephen was raised in Gilford and graduated from Gilford High School in 1976.
After graduating, he spent time in Boston, working as a roofer. While there, he attended classes at Boston Culinary Art School where he honed his skills and love of cooking.
Stephen was a former employee in sales at ZSK Embroidery Machines in Franklin, was a foreman at Bergen Patterson in Laconia, and was production manager at Calley & Currier Crutch Factory in Bristol. Prior to his failing health, he was the primary caregiver for his dear mother.
Stephen was a quiet and gentle soul with compassion for people and animals alike. He loved being outdoors with nature enjoying wildlife and doing yard work and gardening. He also enjoyed woodworking and was a fine craftsman. “Tinkering” in the garage fixing things for friends and family and cooking a meal for all to enjoy was his pleasure. Stephen appreciated the little things in life: the smell of a pot of stew simmering on the stove, the sounds of the ocean, the sun shimmering on the lake, the solitude of fishing, the unfolding of a flower, ripe vegetables in the garden, the chirp of a bird, the purr of a cat, and the “welcoming bark” and wagging tail of his little Yorkie, Tucker. He was also an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and, during baseball season, Stephen's “quiet nature” took a vacation.
Stephen leaves behind his long-term companion, Phyllis MacDonald, and her family; his son, Kyle Tardy, of Gilford, his brothers, Michael Tardy of Gilford and John Tardy of Valrico, Florida, and their families; and his sister, Elaine Tardy Morel of Laconia, and her family.
There will be no calling hours.
Interment will be at a later date in the cremation garden at Lakeview Cemetery in Wolfeboro.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to the N.H. Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, where they lovingly cared for and later found a home for his little Yorkie, Tucker, when sadly he could no longer be cared for at home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.