READING, Mass. — Stephen J. Graham, age 95, passed away peacefully, Nov. 25, 2019, at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading. Stephen was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Martin) Graham.
Born in Laconia, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Jakubiec) Grabowski. Stephen was raised and educated in Laconia, where he graduated from high school in 1941. He went on to earn his BBA from Northeastern University in 1949 and later his MBA in 1968.
He had a long career with the Mitre Corporation in Bedford, Massachusetts, where he worked as an internal auditor and CPA, retiring in 1987.
In his leisure time, Stephen enjoyed traveling in his motor home to Florida, Ohio, and Alaska.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Graham and Peter D. Graham, both of Woburn. He was the brother of the late Frank and Peter Graham and John and Joseph Grabowski. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
There will be a funeral Mass on Thursday, Dec. 5, in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Arrangements by the McLaughlin-Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Woburn. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net.
