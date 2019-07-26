CAMPTON — Stephen Guy Page, 69, passed away at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on July 14, 2019, after a long battle with COPD.
Born Feb. 11, 1950, and raised in Dracut, Massachusetts, he was the oldest of Albert and Shirley Page’s five children.
In 1970, he married Linda Johnson, and had two sons. In 1978, he married Susan Littlewood and they had a son and daughter. The family moved to the Plymouth area in 1989, and then to Livermore Falls in Campton in 2007. Steve and Sue also raised their two grandsons, Isaac and Elijah Page. Susan passed in 2014. In 2018, Steve married Anita Torraco, and the couple has been living with their children in Campton since that time.
Steve’s working career included managing a number of restaurants for the Atomic Sub chain, and owning Drum Hill Pizza in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. After moving to New Hampshire, Steve became a respected and accomplished commercial real estate appraiser, working throughout central and northern New Hampshire. Steve was also a respected member of Alcoholics Anonymous for more than 16 years, sponsoring several people throughout that time.
Steve was a man of thoughtful words, kindness, and strong love. He was a good father and led an interesting life. He was an intellectually curious person who loved to laugh, learn, and share that with others.
Steve is survived by his wife, Anita; his mother, Shirley; his siblings, Greg, David, Pam, and Jay Page; his children, Stephen Page, Nathan Davis, Chris Page, Beth Page, Charlie Ryan, Mike Ryan, their families, and his many grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Covered Bridge Restaurant in Campton, from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.
