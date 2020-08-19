HILL — Stephen Cote, 36, of Hill, NH, unexpectedly passed on August 12, 2020. He was born to Dennis and Sally Cote on Nov. 19, 1983.
He leaves behind two daughters, Samantha and Juliana Cote, the loves of his life; two sisters, Crystal Goller of Gate City, WV, and Mary Luszey of Franklin, NH; three nephews, Steve Copp, Joshua Luszey, and Phoenix Morris; three nieces, Lily Parshley, Kaida Morris and Sarah Luszey; three aunts, two uncles and many cousins. He also leaves his companion of 10 years, Sara Zareas, and her children Raiden and Alena.
He was predeased by his sister Sally Avery in 1997 and his grandparents on both sides. He was very close to his grandmother Patricia Soules who passed on July 24th of this year. She never gave up on him and prayed for him daily.
Steve spent his free time fishing and hanging out with friends and family. He was always thinking ahead and making plans for the future. God holds him in his arms, we hold him in our hearts.
Calling hours we be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 26th at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral Home in Laconia.
