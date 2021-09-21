NORTHFIELD — Stephen D. Gulick Jr., 73, of Northfield, NH, passed away on September 1, 2021, following a courageous 7-year battle with esophageal cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Steve was born in Mountainside, NJ, to the late Stephen and Emily (Rose) Gulick. His family moved to East Andover, NH, his senior year of high school. He was a 1966 graduate of Franklin High School, and had many fond memories playing high school football. He graduated from the Thompson School of Applied Science at the University of New Hampshire, and then enlisted in the United States Navy in March of 1969.
Steve was a proud veteran who served aboard the USS Warrington as a Radio Operator. His service included a tour in Vietnam. On July 17, 1972 the Warrington was struck by two underwater explosions. The crew managed to keep the ship afloat over the next six days while it was towed back to the Philippines, and the ship was subsequently decommissioned. Steve’s interest in electronics and communication continued throughout his life, as did his loyalty to the Navy.
Steve spent his professional career working in Information Technology, and most recently retired from software support at Tibco Scribe Software in 2019. He enjoyed playing golf, fly fishing, gardening, hunting, camping, ham radio, the latest Apple products, good dessert, and taking trips to Disney World. He enjoyed watching the Red Sox and the Patriots. He was happiest spending time with his family, and shared a unique bond with each of his five grandchildren. He traveled every weekend to visit and participate in activities with his family, and his support at sporting events will be greatly missed. Steve will be remembered for his willingness to do anything for his children and grandchildren, his generosity, his heart-to-heart conversations, and his incredible memory full of stories from the past.
Steve is survived by his wife Bonnie of 47 years; his son Stephen of Meredith, NH, and his two children, Stella and Cole; daughter Stacey Mandeville and husband Paul of Westwood, MA, and their three children, Mila, Dylan and Eli; his brother Jeffrey and sister-in-law Ginger of Holden, MA, and two nieces, Adrianne and Courtney; and his brother-in-law Ed Nowak and wife Debbie of Spring Hill, FL, and three nephews, Mike, Tim and Joey.
A graveside service will be held at the NH State Veterans Cemetery on Wednesday, Sept. 29th at 11 a.m. for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you do something that Steve would enjoy – spend time with a family member or friend, hit some golf balls, learn a new computer program, or enjoy a cup of coffee.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting Steve’s family. For an online guestbook please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
