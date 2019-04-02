SEBASTIAN, Fla. — Stephanie Drouin-Delli, 51, left this world unexpectedly on March 23, 2019, from a pedestrian accident in Melbourne, to be with her Lord and her beloved son, Kendall.
She was the sweetest and kindest person you could meet, her beautiful smile and contagious giggle always made you feel loved and happy. She loved people and always made friends, no matter where she was. We will always miss her and she will never be forgotten.
Stephanie was born in Belmont, New Hampshire, and started school there before her family moved to Florida.
She is survived by her loving husband, Georgio Delli, and her precious granddaughter, Chloe Gilfillan; her father, Richard, and his wife, Lucinda, of Sebastian; her mother, Claire Lagueux-Drouin of Jupiter; her sister, Tracy Ober, and her husband, John; and a nephew, Craig Ober; as well as an extended family of aunts and uncles, John and Lisa Drouin, Raymond and Karen Drouin, Michael and Jane Drouin, Wayne and Carol Drouin, Diane and Neil Dyke, and David and Kim Drouin; many cousins; her husband's family; and many others that felt like family to her.
She was predeceased by her beloved son, Kendall Gilfillan; paternal grandparents John and Katherine Drouin Sr.; maternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Leguiux; and aunts Nancy Cyr and Judith Drouin.
There will be a memorial service on Sunday, April 9, at the Seawinds Funeral Home in Sebastian, at 10 a.m .
Please go to their website and share a happy memory of Stephanie with the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Passionate Sons.
