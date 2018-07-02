GILFORD — Stella Josephine Dearborn, 92, of Morrill Street, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family who cared for her until the end, on Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Stella was born in Franklin on April 27, 1926, to the late Frank and Julia (Stadnik) Piwonski. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and achieved her associate’s degree from Becker Junior College, Worcester, Massachusetts.
Stella was very proud to have worked as a secretary for the New Hampshire State Police and then as an accounts payable clerk for Aavid Engineering. Stella also enjoyed volunteering at the Belknap County Nursing Home and the Laconia Lodge of Elks.
Stella was a member of the Belknap County Extension-Homemakers and enjoyed sharing her Polish heritage with family and friends.
Stella is survived by her three daughters, Sheila J. Gill of Wells, Maine, Sheryl J.D. Ramsay and her husband, Mark, of Manchester, and Stacey J. Dearborn of Gilford; five grandchildren, Joel Gill, Aubrey Gill, Kyle Dubois, Martina Ramsay, and Marcus Ramsay; sister-in-law Ramona I. Dearborn of Wells, Maine; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Samuel J. Dearborn, her daughter, Selina J. Dearborn, and her sister, Amelia Stompor, predeceased her.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Stella’s life will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 5, at Contigiani’s Conference and Event Center, 140 Country Club Road, Gilford.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Stella’s name to Franklin VNA & Hospice, 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
