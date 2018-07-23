CENTER HARBOR — Stanley Ray Adkins, 56, a resident of the Lakes Region for 25 years, died Friday, July 20, 2018, at Genesis Rehabilitation Facility in Laconia following a period of failing health. Stan was born in Franklin, September 12, 1961, son of the late Neoma (Wallace) Adkins Robert. He spent his youth and attended schools there.
Stan enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and was an avid Boston Bruins fan. For over 30 year,s he enjoyed working as a carpenter and was quite handy. He was also a music lover. Stan was a proud and true “metal head” and had a passion for all things metal.
He was predeceased by his mother in 2010 and brother, Todd Adkins, who died in 1998.
Family includes: two sons, Deven Adkins and James Adkins, both of Laconia; a granddaughter — his little honey — Olivia Adkins of Laconia; his partner in life for over 20 years, Anne Currier of Center Harbor and her daughter, Dylan Marie Anderson, who Stan considered his own; his sister Wendy Wolski and her husband Michael of Franklin; step-father Donald Robert of Tilton; niece Alyssa Marsh of Northfield; and nephew Jacob Adkins of Indianapolis, Indiana. He also leaves his beloved Auntie Barbara Laughy of Lawton, Oklahoma; several cousins; and his best friend and “brother from another mother” of over 50 years, Joe Harvey of Sanbornton.
Calling hours will not be held.
A celebration of Stan’s life will be held Wednesday, July 25, from 4-7 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Station Function Hall, 11 Park St. in Northfield, near the lights in downtown Tilton. Private burial will be at a later date for his family.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Stan’s name should do so to the New Hampshire Humane Society, P.O. Box 572, Laconia NH 03247-0572 or to the Franklin Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 264, Franklin NH 03235-0265.
William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting with the arrangements. For more information, visit www.smartfuneralhome.com.
