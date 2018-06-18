FRANKLIN — Stanley James “Jim” Skeats III, 71, a longtime resident of Bristol, died at his home in Franklin on Sunday, June 17, 2018, following a short illness. Family was at his side.
Jim was born on July 18, 1946, in Laconia, son of the late Stanley J. Skeats Sr. and Marguerite (Dion) Skeats. He was educated in Sanbornton and graduated from Laconia High School with the Class of 1964.
Jim lived in Northfield for 20 years, Bristol for 30 years and moved to Franklin one year ago. He was employed as an HVAC Technician for IPC, now Freudenberg-NOK, in Bristol.
Jim was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in Vietnam from Aug. 26, 1965, to April 22, 1969, earning the rank of E2.
He was a life member of the Franklin Lodge of Elks, BPOE 1280, American Legion Post 49 of Northfield and the Franklin VFW Post 1698.
In his early years, he hunted and fished and he had a great passion and ability to cook. He also had a great love of trains, which included riding and watching.
He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey W. Skeats, and a sister, Roberta Stearns.
His family includes his wife of 29 years, Barbara L. ( Boynton) Skeats of Franklin; his sons, James M. Skeats of Wells, Maine, Michael C. Skeats of Sanbornton, and David Drake of Alexandria; daughters Deanna Eldridge of Center Ossipee, Amy Sporcic of Pembroke, and Molly Owen of Alexandria; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sisters, Mary Ann Melvin of Wells, Maine, and Elaine Skeats of Wells, Maine; and nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, Tilton. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. Burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, Jim asked that memorial contributions in his name be made to the Franklin VNA and Hospice at 75 Chestnut St., Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
