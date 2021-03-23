GILFORD — Stacia Rudzinski Larivee, 71, of Gilford, passed away peacefully on March 21, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Stacia was born on July 15, 1949, in Laconia, to Vincent W. Rudzinski Jr. and Pauline Hebert Rudzinski.
After graduating from Laconia High School, class of 1967, Stacia moved to Boston, Mass., before returning to the Laconia area where she raised her two children. Stacia also worked as a member of the Laconia school system as a dedicated para-educator, where she had a positive impact in many of her student's lives.
Stacia was a very loving, kind, and real person; a great listener when you needed someone to talk to. She was always willing to lend a hand to anyone, and she always seemed to have what you needed; a spare minute to give you a ride, a moment to give some advice, a tool, or a specific craft supply.
The Weirs was her second home and she was always up for a walk down to the pier or a game of pinball. She loved going to auctions, collecting music boxes and mini jukeboxes, listening to Motown loudly with the windows down, and sitting down to watch a classic black and white movie. She could finish a puzzle in no time at all, was very talented in the art of calligraphy, and loved rescuing plants and watching their flowers bloom. Having been raised on the lake, some of Stacia's most treasured times were spent over at the lake or ocean making memories with her family.
Stacia is survived by her daughter, Danielle Minery of Gilford; her three grandchildren, Autumn Minery, River Minery and Cordelia Larivee-Ambrose; her son, Victor Larivee Jr. and his wife Jill of Londonderry; her sisters, Sylvia Batchelder, Leda Rudzinski, and Paula DuBois and her husband Bert; several nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Vincent in 2013 and Pauline in 2011; her brother Vincent Rudzinski III in 2010; her nephew Rodney Colby in 1996; and her brother-in-law Edward Batchelder in 2003.
Forever missed and in our hearts Mom, Nama, Sister, Aunt Stacia; we love you more.
Per Stacia's request, there will be no calling hours.
A private burial will be held at a later date, at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
