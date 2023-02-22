Sr. Catherine Theresa Sottak, DHS, 93

WINDHAM, Connecticut — Sr. Catherine Theresa Sottak, DHS, 93, a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, Connecticut.

Born on Aug. 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward Sottak and Catherine (Maloney) Sottak, she grew up in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Sr. Catherine entered religious life in 1945 and made her religious profession at the Provincial House, Putnam, on Aug. 16, 1949. She was then known as Sr. Catherine Therese. She received a B.A. in education from Annhurst College, South Woodstock, and later an LPN certificate from Windham County Technical School in Willimantic.

