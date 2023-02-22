WINDHAM, Connecticut — Sr. Catherine Theresa Sottak, DHS, 93, a member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit, died peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham, Connecticut.
Born on Aug. 1, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward Sottak and Catherine (Maloney) Sottak, she grew up in New Bedford, Massachusetts. Sr. Catherine entered religious life in 1945 and made her religious profession at the Provincial House, Putnam, on Aug. 16, 1949. She was then known as Sr. Catherine Therese. She received a B.A. in education from Annhurst College, South Woodstock, and later an LPN certificate from Windham County Technical School in Willimantic.
From 1949 to 1976, Sr. Catherine taught in the following schools: All Hallows, Moosup; St. Mary’s, Putnam; St. Joseph, Burlington, Vermont; and St. Anthony, Bridgeport; including serving as principal of St. Martin de Porres School in Gadsden, Alabama, for 15 years.
After receiving her LPN certificate in 1978, she worked in migrant ministry in Princess Ann, Maryland. Later, she continued at St. Joseph Villa and the Provincial House, both in Putnam. Sr. Catherine had long felt a call to become a missionary and in 1983 she became a missionary-nurse in a prenatal clinic in Lle Lfe, Nigeria. When Sr. Catherine returned to the United States, she continued nursing at the Provincial House in Putnam. In 1986 Sr. Catherine returned to St. Martin de Porres in Gadsden, Alabama, as pastoral assistant, where she was involved in ministry to the poor. In 1988 she went to Jeremie, Haiti, as a missionary for a brief time. From 1990 to 2005, Sr. Catherine worked with the Visiting Nurses’ Association in Waterbury. She then returned to the Provincial House where she served as sacristan. Sr. Catherine became part of St. Joseph Community at St. Joseph Living Center in 2016.
Sr. Catherine’s spiritual family is the Daughters of the Holy Spirit — her Sisters in Community, the consecrated Seculars and the Associates.
Her siblings and extended family are Eileen Sottak Mangham and her husband Gordon, both deceased; Edward Sottak and his wife Marge, both deceased; Patricia Benoit Romprey and her husband Donald, both deceased; Peter Benoit and his wife Anna, both deceased; William Benoit, deceased, and his wife Lorraine; Gale Sottak Howland and her husband David; Barry Sottak, deceased, and his wife Gerry; Paul Sottak and his wife Julie; Sharon Sottak Troutman and her husband Jimmy, both deceased; and many first, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews. Also very special to Sr. Catherine were Elaine Sottak and Sally Sillars.
There was nothing that Sr. Catherine enjoyed more than visiting with her extended family. We have so, so many wonderful, heartwarming, comical stories that we share with so many. She was a joy to have in our lives and all ages of the family 100% agree.
Services were held for Sr. Catherine on Monday, Feb. 13, at Corpus Christi Parish/St. Joseph Church, 99 Jackson St., Willimantic, followed by a Mass of Christian burial in St. Mary Cemetery in Putnam.
