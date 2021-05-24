LACONIA — Sophia Argiropolis, 84, of Laconia, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Laconia after a brief illness.
Sophia was born on March 17, 1937 in Avgerinos in Macedonia, Greece, the daughter of Christos and Maria Manaras. They moved to America in 1958 when she married George Argiropolis of Laconia. Together, they had three children.
Sophia worked for many years at the Imperial Market, the family grocery store on Bay Street in Laconia, making her famous grinders. After the store closed in 1979, the family moved to Adams Street where she spent the last 42 years.
Sophia is survived by her children, Michael Argiropolis, Maria Argiropolis, and John Argiropolis and his wife, Krista; two grandchildren, Kristopher and Andreas; two brothers, Costas Manaras and Achilleas Manaras; her sister, Tzivoulo Pascalopoulos; and her sister-in-law, Angie Argiropolis.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
