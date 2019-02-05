FRANKLIN — Sondra J. (Cross) Masse, 78, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, at the Lee Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida, after becoming ill at her home.
She was born in Franklin on Dec. 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Robert W. and Barbara E. (Kimball) Cross. Sondra attended school in Franklin and was a 1959 graduate of Franklin High School.
She worked at the Webster Valve Company in Franklin for more than 14 years, while also being the co-owner of Masse Electric for more than 40 years, retiring in 2005.
She and her husband, Armand, and family enjoyed spending time at their winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. She and Armand were to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in June. Sondra especially enjoyed spending time with family and her new great-grandson, Dawson Gerry. A favorite pastime was spending time at the beach and traveling.
Sondra was predeceased by her son, Dennis F. Masse, in 2009, and by brothers Robert and William Cross.
She leaves her husband, Armand Masse, of Franklin and Fort Myers, Florida; her daughter, Debra Bedard, and her husband, Scott, of Franklin; granddaughter Tabitha Gerry and husband Timothy and their son, Dawson, of Meredith; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Sondra's life at Uncle Will's. A graveside service will be later in the spring, when the family gathers at the family lot in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Sondra's name to the Philanthropy Department, Franklin Regional Hospital, 15 Aiken Ave. (noting Sondra Masse), Franklin, NH 03235.
