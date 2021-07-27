MANCHESTER — Sister Gabriel of God the Father, O.C.D. (Marie Sandra Czapka) entered eternal life Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Saint Joseph Residence in Manchester, New Hampshire.
A Sister of the Carmelite Monastery in Concord, she was born in Philadelphia to Alma Ruth Dennison and Aslak Gabrielsen March 16, 1937, and baptized April 25, 1937. She grew up in Manayunk, Pennsylvania, worshiping at Saint John the Baptist Church. She remained ever fond of and grateful for her memories of that church and its parishioners.
Drawn to a life of interiority and quiet service she entered the Carmelite Monastery of Philadelphia. On March 24, 1963, which at that time was the feast of Saint Gabriel, she made her First Profession of Vows. Three years later, on April 16, she made her Solemn Profession.
The unfolding of her life in Carmel brought her to transfer in 1975 to the Carmelite Monastery of Concord, New Hampshire. Ever attentive to the needs of others, she gladly served her sisters and those who came to the Monastery for prayer, solace, and a listening ear and heart. She also had a deep penchant for what she called 'keeping company.' She was drawn to sit very silently in Jesus' Presence, attentive to the Mystery of his Passage from the Cross to the Tomb, to his Resurrection. Now she has entered into the fullness of his Mystery.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Wayne and Carl. She is survived by one sister, Astrid Binelli; as well as by nieces and nephew, Karen Griffin, Lisa Gabrielsen, Andrea Dunn, Nina Heaton and Carl Joseph Gabrielsen and their families. Her Carmelite Sisters, Emmanuel, Theresa, Louise, Claudette, Hilary and Katharine Mary will deeply miss her.
There will be a wake at the Carmelite Monastery, 275 Pleasant St., Concord, Friday, July 30, from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m.
The Mass of the Resurrection followed by a reception at the monastery will be celebrated Saturday, July 31, at 1:00 p.m.
The interment will take place Monday, August 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bedford, New Hampshire. The Carmelite Sisters are now resting there near the little chapel on these grounds. You are welcome to accompany Sister Gabriel to her resting place.
The Waters Funeral Home in Concord is assisting with the arrangement
