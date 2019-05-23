FRANKLIN — Sidney Holmes Seamans, 79, of Franklin, passed away at the Peabody Home on May 20, 2019, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Franklin on Feb. 28, 1940, the son of Richard G. Seamans Sr. and Ruth (Holmes) Seamans. Sidney was raised in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School in 1958 as class president. He enjoyed playing basketball and baseball during his high school years. He attended Tilton Prep for a year and later studied and graduated from the University of New Hampshire.
He formerly resided in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Concord, Massachusetts, and later in Bedford, Massachusetts, where for many years he enjoyed working on his historic home that had been built by one of the Minute Men.
He and his family moved to London in the 1990s, as he was transferred there by his employer. He resided in London for 12 years, returning to his home in Bedford, Massachusetts. He moved to Franklin, New Hampshire, in 2015.
His early employment was as guard at the Metropolitan Museum while living in New York City for a couple of years. After graduating from UNH, he took a job as a book-builder/sub-editor at the University of Connecticut’s small publishing arm, where he spent several years. In the 1970s, he and his wife and child moved to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he freelanced as a book editor, later joining Raytheon’s publications division as an editor. He accepted a post as senior editor of Management Analysis Center (MAC), a newly established strategic management consultancy that had close associations with Harvard Business School. By the 1990s, as a highly respected senior member of the staff, Sid moved to London, where he helped develop the prestigious firm’s U.K. branch. MAC had become part of the European-based management/IT consultancy, Gemini. Sid remained with Gemini for the next decade, dividing his time between the U.K. and Cambridge, Massachusetts, retiring an honored colleague, a highly regarded professional, an editor of thousands of effective strategic business reports, proposals, and presentations, shortly after the turn of the century.
After his retirement, he started his own editing business and he worked part-time. Sid also did some work for DCI, Chicago Diamond Cluster International, where he developed executive roleplaying for training simulations.
His free time was spent doing the things he loved. He was an exceptional fly fisherman and enjoyed his time fishing in New England with brother Dick and nephew Chuck, as well as many of his close friends. He fished in many countries while living in England. He also enjoyed horse racing and learned as much as he could about the jockeys and horses. Fortunately, he never bet the farm. While in England, he attended Royal Ascot wearing a top hat and tails. He enjoyed watching many professional sports, especially the Boston teams. Tennis was another favorite of his and he attended some matches at Wimbledon. Wherever he traveled, he’d try to find a TV to watch the games. He also enjoyed music of all types and he had a large collection of albums and CDs. He supported his daughter with her interest in local theater, where she performed in many plays over the years. He was a loving father and a kind man. He will be truly missed by all those who knew him.
Family members include his sister, Diane M. Seamans of Franklin; his brother-in-law, John R. Benham of Franklin; and nieces, nephews and cousins who will all miss him dearly.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Heather Seamans; a brother, Richard G Seamans Jr.; sister Dorothy S. Benham; and a sister-in-law, Barbara E. Seamans.
There will be a funeral service on Wednesday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A visitation will run from 1 to 2 p.m.
Donations in memory of Sidney may be made to The Peabody Home, 24 Peabody Place, Franklin, NH 03235; or to NH Fish & Game Department,11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH 03301.
For directions and an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
