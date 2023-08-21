Shirley T. Corrette, 87

(photo) 623

MEREDITH — Bonjour! Shirley T. Corrette, 87, died on Saturday, Aug. 19, after a period of declining health. She was a resident of Bristol for over 35 years, and spent her final few years at Meredith Bay Colony Club.

Shirley Solari was born on Aug. 19, 1936, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, to Emilio Germano and Louise Solari, the middle of five children. She graduated from high school in North Hampton in 1954, and Plymouth Teachers’ College in 1958.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.