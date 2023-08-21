MEREDITH — Bonjour! Shirley T. Corrette, 87, died on Saturday, Aug. 19, after a period of declining health. She was a resident of Bristol for over 35 years, and spent her final few years at Meredith Bay Colony Club.
Shirley Solari was born on Aug. 19, 1936, in Marlborough, Massachusetts, to Emilio Germano and Louise Solari, the middle of five children. She graduated from high school in North Hampton in 1954, and Plymouth Teachers’ College in 1958.
In 1956, Shirley married her lifelong confidante and friend, George A Corrette II. They enjoyed 58 years of married life together. They instilled the values of hard work and honesty in their three children and set an example of true love and compassion in all they did.
Shirley first taught at Pittsfield Elementary School. Upon the arrival of their first child in 1959, Shirley took a hiatus from professional life to care for their new family. In the early 1960s Shirley and George moved to Laconia, purchased their first home and soon added two more children. In exchange for tuition, Shirley taught French at Mrs. Conway’s preschool with her good friend Eva Beane. George’s promotion to school district administrator at the Inter-Lakes school system prompted a move to Meredith. This was a busy time. Shirley maintained her teaching certification by substitute teaching, while volunteering at Golden View Nursing Home and caring for her family. A final move to Bristol brought continued volunteering, substitute teaching and involvement in her church.
Shirley was a lifelong Catholic who volunteered within the church in many capacities. She taught catechism in Laconia and Meredith and, with George, guided teenagers through confirmation classes in Bristol. Shirley was very active in the Women’s Club at St. Timothy’s Church, and was also a lay minister for the parish.
Dates and accomplishments cannot really capture the inimitable person Shirley was. It wasn’t so much what she did, but how she did it. Her love for her husband and he for her defined their remarkable marriage. As she would say, “We each cared for the other and so had all we needed.” Extraordinarily organized, Shirley earned the designation “Executive Mother.” She played a fierce game of Scrabble, made a mean fruitcake and loved chocolate so much that her children learned early to guard their Easter candies. She entertained with her ability to snap a banana in half with her bare hands, and she never lost her ability and willingness to correct grammatical errors.
Shirley continued to hike and cross-country ski with her husband into their 70s and accompanied her son on bushwhacks into her mid-80s. She was “the woman who walked” at her assisted living in later years. To the end of her days, Shirley continued to share her joy and enduring buoyancy, her ability to laugh and her spontaneous songs with all around her. She was as colorful as the bright colors she loved to wear.
Shirley is predeceased by her husband and son, George II and George III. Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly and Stephanie. She leaves five grandchildren, Elena, Savannah, Tenzing, Madeline and Dove. She is also survived by her sister, Janet; and her brother Bob; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Mark Dollard at 10 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 24, at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Minot-Sleeper Library Book Fund, 35 Pleasant St., Bristol, NH, 03222; Holy Trinity Parish (Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 17 West Shore Road, Bristol, NH, 03222) or the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association, 186 Waukewan St., Meredith, NH 03253; (lrvna.org/donate). To share a memory or leave an online condolence, visit EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
