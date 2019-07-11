LACONIA — Shirley M. Boyd, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
Shirley was born in Laconia on March 17, 1925, to Edward and Velma (Lougee) DuPont. While in high school, she worked at the Colonial and Gardens theaters, becoming an assistant manager at 17. A co-worker introduced her to a handsome young man from Franklin, Clayton Boyd (born in Nova Scotia). In 1943, she graduated, Clayton joined the Navy, and they were married on Sept. 21 that year.
After the war, they returned home from D.C. where Clayton was stationed, and over the following years, they owned several homes, raised four children, and were active in their Laconia/Lakeport communities.
Shirley loved her family and her church and enjoyed being involved. She worked with the Leavitt Park summer program, PTA, Lakeport Women’s Club, Brownies/Girl Scouts, and the Laconia Girl’s Corporation (Camp Winsheblo). As a member of the United Baptist Church, she taught and was superintendent of Sunday School, worked with the youth fellowship program, was church membership clerk and financial secretary, and served on the Diaconate. She put her math skills to good use doing bookkeeping and tax preparation for private individuals, small companies, condominiums, etc., and once worked for H&R Block. In her “spare time” she enjoyed sewing, knitting, ceramics, and tole painting, creating many treasures for her children, relatives, and friends.
In 1978, heart surgery meant an unexpected early retirement from New England Telephone and no more New Hampshire winters for Clayton. Fortunately, Teakwood Village and Keene Terrace Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, welcomed them with open arms and their new life became as filled with service and friendships as it had been in New Hampshire. (Shirley was thrilled when her youngest daughter, Celia, and husband and two little girls relocated to Florida to be near them.)
Included in Shirley’s cherished moments were a surprise 50th wedding anniversary party in Largo, and the highlight of the party —a map and stories, and a huge thank-you from their children for the six-week family auto tour around the United States in 1961. Two very special memories combined into one.
After Clayton passed away in 1999, Shirley returned to New Hampshire for extended summer/fall visits and, in 2007, moved in to live with her oldest daughter and her husband, Sue and Don Martin, in Bristol. She filled her hours with daily trips to the Plymouth Area Senior Center, Sunday services at the Bristol United Church of Christ, and get-togethers with family and friends.
Shirley’s family members include a daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Don Martin, now of Meredith; daughter Sharyn Boyd of Florida; and a daughter and son-in law, Celia and Lowell Eckert of Sarasota, Florida. She has seven grandchildren and l4 great-grandchildren. She has two sisters, Sheila Weeks of Moultonborough and Annette Richard of Laconia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by a son, Clayton Boyd Jr.
We would like to take this time to thank the Plymouth Senior Center for giving Mom’s life new meaning, companionship, great food and entertainment; and the Belknap Nursing Home staff and the Central N.H. VNA & Hospice workers and volunteers for providing loving comfort and care to Shirley over her last few years. Accordingly, Shirley would be pleased for donations to be made in her name to any one of these fine organizations.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of Shirley’s life is being planned for Sept. 21 for family, friends and caregivers; time and place will be announced at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
