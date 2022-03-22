GILFORD — Shirley Jean (Jasper) Stockwell, 87, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Meredith, where she was a resident at Forestview Manor Assisted Living.
She was born October 23, 1934 in Worcester, MA, to the late Frederick J. and Dorothy (Squires) Jasper, both of Worcester, MA.
Shirley graduated from North High School in Worcester, MA and Worcester Memorial School of Nursing. She also received a B.A. in Nursing from Worcester State College.
She worked as a nurse at Memorial Hospital in Worcester and as a nurse and Community Coordinator at Wachusett Home Health Agency in Massachusetts and as a Senior Case Analyst at Allmerica Financial in Worcester. She retired from Community Health and Hospice of Laconia.
After many years in Worcester and Sterling, MA, she moved to New Hampshire with her husband, living in Thornton and Gilford.
Shirley enjoyed cross country skiing and hiking in New Hampshire with her husband and friends. She was a volunteer at Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith.
She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Walton F. Stockwell Jr., born December 2, 1932 in Worcester, MA, to Walton F. and Phyliss (Skerry) Stockwell.
Shirley is survived by her son, Scott Stockwell of Sterling, MA, and her son, Mark Stockwell and his wife Roslyn of Parker, CO, and their children Joseph, Karen, and Marsha Hairston, all of Colorado. She also had several cousins, nieces, and nephews, along with many dear friends from her years in Worcester MA, Sterling, MA, and New Hampshire.
Services will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 93 Route East 25, Meredith, NH, 03253.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Shirley’s name to Squam Lakes Natural Science Center, PO Box 173, Holderness, NH, 03245, or Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 635, Meredith, NH, 03253.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
