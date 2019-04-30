BELMONT — Shirley Irene Phillips, 84, of Depot Street died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Shirley was born on March 19, 1935, in St. Albans, Vermont, the daughter of Theodore and Irene (Roberts) Arel.
In her younger years, Shirley enjoyed fishing, camping, and the outdoors. She also enjoyed knitting and sewing with her dear friends. In her later years, Shirley thoroughly enjoyed countless family gatherings and visiting with friends. She was a master at retelling family history, leaving no detail out and often embellishing with new ones. The rare, inseparable bond between Shirley and her husband was to be admired and was something most will never witness in their lifetime.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, Albert "Tom" Leo Phillips, of Belmont; three sons, Thomas Phillips, Ronald Phillips and Randell Phillips; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brothers Theodore Arel, Elmer Arel, Alfred Arel and Maurice Arel; sisters Sandra Gallant, Theresa Payne and Mary Jean Rollo; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Arel, and by a sister, Carolyn Simmons.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, May 4, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 3 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the NH Special Olympics, 650 Elm St., Manchester, NH 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.