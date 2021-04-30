LACONIA — Shirley (Dufault) Arel, 78, of Pine Street Extension, died at her residence on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Shirley was born October 22, 1942, in Laconia, NH, the daughter of the late Albert and Dora (Camire) Dufault.
Shirley lived on Pine Street her entire life. She had been employed at Madeira USA for twenty years and at Allen-Rogers for 36 years. She liked to crochet and plant flowers. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Maurice J. Arel of Laconia; two daughters, Sheila J. Arel of Vermont and Charlotte M. Arel of Florida; three grandchildren, Justin M. Marcotte, Ashley A. Knight, and Danielle Drake; one great-grandson, Cody Justin Marcotte; two sisters, Arlene Bean and Nancy Dubreuil; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arel was predeceased by two brothers, Wilfred Dufault and Armend Dufault, and her sister, Alice Gagnon.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.
A Funeral Mass and Burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Granite VNA and Hospice, 780 North Main Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
