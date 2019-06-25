MEREDITH — Shirley Ann Forts, age 91, of Meredith, formerly a long-time resident of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully in her home on June 21, 2019.
Shirley was born on Sept. 19, 1927, in Glens Falls, New York, and grew up in Troy, New York. She married the love of her life, Bernard J. Forts, on Oct. 29, 1949, and together they’ve enjoyed nearly 70 years of marriage. The couple settled in Watchung, New Jersey, where they raised four children, Brian, Sheryl, Jeffrey and Ann.
Shirley was a graduate of Catholic Central High in Troy, New York, and College of St. Rose in Albany, New York, where she studied nursing. Upon graduation, she worked as an obstetrics nurse at St. Mary’s hospital in Troy, New York, and American Legion Hospital in Newark, New Jersey.
Shirley was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was proud of her family and excited to be “Nana” to her eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Shirley loved holidays and family gatherings; any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She would spend hours cooking and preparing meals for her family.
Shirley was known for her gentle, loving spirit and sense of humor. She enjoyed community theater, tennis, and volunteering at Golden View Health Care, where she brought communion to residents for more than 20 years.
For many years, Shirl and Bern traveled the world with their beloved daughter, Annie, sharing her inspirational message about life with “UP” Syndrome.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Shirley was survived by her beloved husband, Bernie Forts; her daughter, Sheri MacMillan; son Jeff; daughters-in-law Carla and Patricia; sister Nancy O’Brien; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her loving children, Brian and Annie; her parents, Raymond and Genevieve Gaulin; her brother Richard; and four great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will gather at Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 and Cataldo Road, Meredith, on Thursday, June 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help feed disadvantaged students in the Lakes Region during the summer months. Checks may be payable to: St. Charles Borromeo Church, PO Box 237, Meredith, NH 03253 (in the memo: “GOT LUNCH”).
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
