BRISTOL — Sheryl Ann Eastman, 52, fondly known to family and friends as “Sherry”, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
Sherry was born Sept. 1, 1967, in Franklin, to Frank Philip Eastman Jr. and Carol J. Gilbert Eastman. She attended school in the Newfound Area School District and lived in the Newfound area her entire life.
She worked for Remco Painting on and off for many years.
Sherry is survived by her daughters, Lori Marden of Concord and Samantha Jenness of Alexandria, and her son, Jason Marden, of Concord. She also leaves behind two granddaughters, Lilianna and Brooklyn; sister Sonia Eastman of Laconia; brother Garvin Eastman of Bridgewater; her long-time friend and significant other Matt Greenwood of Bristol; extended family members; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Randall Eastman, and both of her parents.
Sherry was well-known for her gregarious attitude about life and she loved to spend time with her friends and family. She loved rock-and-roll music and would often declare with her big smile, “the louder it’s played the better it sounds!” She took great pride in keeping a clean house and preparing a nice home-cooked meal for everyone to enjoy. Sherry was also an excellent baker and loved to bake apple pies. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Emmons Funeral Home, at 115 S. Main St., Bristol, will host a calling hour with a celebration of life on Sunday, March 1, from 1 to 2 p.m., and a brief service starting at 2 p.m.
