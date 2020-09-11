BURLINGTON, Vt. — Sherry Ann McHugh (Berg) of Richmond, Vt. passed away at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington on Sept. 3, after a six month battle with cancer.
Sherry was born on Oct. 9, 1973, in Franklin to Theresa (White) Dame and the late Gary E. Berg Sr. At the age of four, Sherry and her family moved to Laconia where she attended school and was a Laconia High School graduate in the class of 1991. During high school, she attended the Huot Tech Center, became a licensed nursing assistant and went on to work at McKerley Health Care Center which today is known as Laconia Center, Genesis Healthcare. In 2002, Sherry moved to Richmond, Vt. with Michael McHugh (her future husband) and their daughter Kelly, started her LNA career at The Arbors at Shelburne and became a licensed medical assistant, where she worked for many years. She finished her working career at The Residence at Quarry Hill when she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was removed but cancerous and spread.
Sherry enjoyed going to 4X4 Mud Rally events in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, flea markets, camping and fairs. For many years after moving to Richmond, Sherry and Mike travelled back to Belmont to assist the late Linda and Peter Poire with the setup of the fireworks display for Belmont Old Home Day.
Sherry is predeceased by her father Gary E. Berg Sr., maternal grandmother Marie White, and nephew Matthew Berg. Sherry is survived by husband Michael; son Phillip Berg; daughter Kelly; granddaughter Layla; beloved pets, cat Bella and bearded dragon Scarlet; her mother and stepfather Theresa and Russell Dame; five siblings Juanita Berg, Tina Gilbert and husband Arthur, Gary E. Berg Jr., Christopher Dame and fiance Louise, and Kristy Dame; mothers-in-law Carol and husband Clyde Yarnell and Patti Kimball; fathers-in-law Robert McHugh and Carlton MacLeod; brothers-in-law Stephen McHugh and Jake Kimball; also many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Per Sherry’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family would like to thank the staff at UVM for taking care of her.
Stephen C. Gregory and Son Cremation Service, 472 Meadowland Drive, South Burlington, is in charge of arrangements.
