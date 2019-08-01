Shayne G. Goodhue, 58
LACONIA — Shayne G. Goodhue, 58, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his home in Laconia.
Shayne was an entrepreneur at heart. Of his many businesses, his most recent one growing and lasting eight successful years until his passing.
Shayne had many talents and hobbies in his life and wasn't afraid to try any of them. One of his favorites was riding motorcycles – he loved throwing on his leather jacket and shades and just cruising for miles and miles free as a bird. He was free-spirited and driven.
We have all faced our challenges. Shayne was no different. He faced them toe to toe. He lived and loved with great passion. He was the best father he knew how to be. His quick wit, funny jokes, and happy smile as he entered a room are things we will always remember him by.
Shayne is survived by his dedicated son, Shayne Goodhue Jr. and his fiancée, Ashley Morse both of Claremont; his four grandchildren, Jaxson, Kaydence, Camdyn and Nazir Goodhue; his father, George Goodhue of Hanover; two sisters, Fawn Rand and husband, Frank of Tilton, and Wendy Santee of Memphis, Tennessee; and his two brothers, Brad Dunlop and his wife, Jen and George Goodhue of Attleboro, Massachusetts, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Shayne was predeceased by his beloved son, Corie Goodhue; and his mother, Mary T. Dunlop
A celebration of life will be held a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.