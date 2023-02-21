DANBURY — Shawn P. Fletcher, 61, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, after a sudden cardiac event. He was born in Plymouth, the son of H. Allen and Bonnie (Schofield) Fletcher. He was raised in Bristol and attended local schools. He was a longtime resident of Danbury. Shawn worked for over 30 years at Corbeil Enterprises as a machinist. For the last two-and-a-half years he was employed at Ragged Mountain Ski Resort in the buildings and grounds department working with many treasured friends.
Shawn loved riding his motorcycle, target shooting with his friends, and spending time outdoors. One of his hobbies was blacksmithing. Shawn was a member of the USA Amateur Radio Club and liked talking on his radios to others all over the United States. He was a dedicated member of the Danbury Historical Society. Shawn enjoyed fishing, boating, kayaking on Newfound Lake, watching classic movies, cooking and collecting antiques. He cherished time with family and friends and was always there when someone needed help.
He leaves his wife of 26 years, Bonnie (Lodico) Fletcher of Danbury; his mother, Bonnie (Schofield) Fletcher of Bristol; a daughter, Alisha Stewart and her husband Larry Stewart; five grandchildren; and a sister, Trisha Poole and her husband Bob Poole. Other family members include Nicki and Michael Schoenl; Lisbeth and Joe Ferri; John Lodico; Barbara, Ira and Jacob Sabran; Ashley Gardner and Maria Ferri; Katherine, Ralfie, Micah and Luke Balbueno.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering held for Shawn at Ragged Mountain Ski Resort, 620 Ragged Mt. Road, Danbury, NH 03230 on Friday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.