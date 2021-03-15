DOVER — Sharyn Leh, 73, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, due to medical complications from cancer and Covid-19.
Sharyn was born on July 4, 1947 in Laconia, the daughter of the late James Leh and Elaine (Brown) Felton.
Sharyn attended the Lake Erie School for Women where she completed her Bachelor’s Degree and spent a semester in France. She taught French at an elementary school. Later, she earned her Master’s Degree at the University of New Hampshire and began counseling students. She then went on to the University of Maine and earned her Doctorate Degree. Next, Sharyn returned to NH, and set up an office to counsel adults and some students.
Sharyn leaves behind her sister, Carol Leh Ouellette; and her nephews, Barry Ouellette and Steven Ouellette; and her niece, Nicole Stowe, as well as Nicole’s daughters, Payton, Hailey, and Ashley. Sharyn had many close friends and cousins in her life that she visited and communicated with often. She loved and was loved by all of them.
We will all miss Sharyn. She had a true joie de vivre and love for animals. She always carried an animal crate to rescue any animals she found distressed or hurt.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 40 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 pm at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home.
Burial will take place in the spring at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
