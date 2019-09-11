MOULTONBOROUGH — Sharon May McIntire, 64, of Moultonborough, died Sept. 7, 2019, at the Laconia Center, in Laconia, after a lifelong battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Born in Laconia on April 2, 1955, she was the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Greene) McIntire.
Sharon grew up and was a lifelong resident of Moultonborough. She graduated from Inter-Lakes High School, Class of 1973, and attended the University of New Hampshire for music. When she realized what her true calling was, she enrolled in the Concord School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse.
Sharon worked for a short time, due to her illness, at Lake Region General Hospital in Laconia.
Even though her illness progressed, Sharon’s love for caring for people grew stronger. She would help anyone at any time in any way she could. During her time at the Laconia Center, she would help residents any way she could. She had a deep appreciation and love for music and would share that with whomever she could.
Sharon was a member of the First Missionary Church of Moultonborough.
Sharon is survived by her brother, Jerry E. McIntire of Meredith; sister Connie E. McIntire of Moultonborough; sister-in-law Lisa Richardson of Moultonborough; and several cousins.
There will be a graveside service in the Red Hill Cemetery, Bean Road, Moultonborough, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Marshall, pastor of the First Missionary Baptist Church, will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made in Sharon’s memory to the Laconia Center Activity Fund, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
