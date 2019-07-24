LACONIA — Sharon Marie VanDine, 70, passed away peacefully at home on July 22, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with MS and cancer.
Sharon was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Franklin, daughter to the late Harold and Anna (Dow) Davis. Sharon grew up in Bristol, graduating from Newfound Memorial High School, and married Fred VanDine on Aug. 25, 1979.
Sharon loved spending time with her family and collecting dolls and carousels, as well as her displayed wind chime collection. She enjoyed country fairs with her husband and ocean vacations with her family prior to her diagnosis. Sharon never drove by a yard sale without stopping, and she loved her cat, Ginger. She always wanted to give and help everyone around her.
Prior to her diagnosis of MS in 1998, Sharon spent her life dedicated as a Licenced Nursing Aide. She worked at Laconia State School until its closure and then on South 3 at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Fred VanDine; five children, Diane Cleveland and her husband, Carl, Fred VanDine and his wife, Kimberly, Kelli Mills and her fiancé, Eric, Staci Knox, and Angela Vansteensburg and her husband, Eric; nine grandchildren, Christopher VanDine, Jacob Biggs, Bonnie-Ann Cleveland, Kayla Marshall, Anna Knox, Kyle Mills, Audrey Mill, Emily St. Arnaud, and Eva Knox; three great-grandchildren, Grantley, Harlee, and Taylor; brother Carl Carlson; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, John Davis Sr., and her father-in-law, Fred VanDine.
Sharon will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Sharon and her entire family would like to extend a special thank you to all who helped care for her: Dr. Milchev of Laconia Clinic, Tom at Interim Healthcare, Central NH VNA & Hospice, GSIL, and the staff of North 4 at LRGH.
Calling Hours will be on Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home of Laconia, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Sharon’s name be made to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 North Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
