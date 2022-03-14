ALEXANDRIA — Sharon M. Bucklin, 74, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Sharon was born in Orford, the only daughter of Ora and N. Alberta (Perry) Trask Putnam. Sharon spent her childhood in Bristol. In 1967 she married John Bucklin and they settled in Alexandria near his family’s home. Sharon attended Bristol schools and graduated from Newfound Memorial High School. Sharon worked at IPC until her children were born. She was a stay-at-home mom while the girls were small and also cared for several foster children. After her children went off to school, she worked as a waitress at various restaurants in town and later as a manager at Tin Shoppe Antiques.
Sharon was an incredible supporter of her family and friends; always being the first to lend a helping hand when needed. Together with John, they enjoyed whist tournaments, bowling and dart leagues, John’s car racing, and membership and traveling as part of the Franklin Elks. During her own time, Sharon would immerse herself in books, often reading one or two a day. She also enjoyed crocheting, had a gift for baking and had an even bigger talent for decorating cakes; making cakes for weddings, birthdays and other occasions for family and friends. Sharon also loved animals, her cats and especially her dogs, having owned several over the years.
She leaves her husband of 54 years, John Bucklin of Alexandria; two daughters, Dawn Bucklin and boyfriend Rene D’Anjou of Franklin and Valerie Gregg and husband Jeff Gregg of Plymouth, MA; grandchildren, Cameron and Mackenzie Brunt, and Nicholas and Mia Gregg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Harlan Putnam, Sr., Edwin, Leland, and Allen Trask.
Services — A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday March 19, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Alexandria Town Hall, Washburn Rd, Alexandria.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
