Sharon L. Howard, 77

ALTON — Sharon Lee Howard, 77, of Pine Street, Alton, NH, moved on to another life Saturday, November 13, 2021. While sitting in her dining room with her family, looking over her backyard, her bird clock in the kitchen sang the songs of the outdoors marking her passing. She was pre-deceased by her father Archie A. Horne, mother Mary E. Horne and stepmother Eleanor D. Horne, all of Alton.
Sharon’s younger years were spent on the farm in Sanbornville, NH. Her cousins were close by and she spent a great deal of time with her grandmother, who she was dearly fond of, telling stories to her family of the things they use to do together. They both happened to pass on the same day of the month.
Sharon spent her middle school years in Fort Myers Florida with her mother and grandparents, who had moved there for retirement. In the middle of her Junior Year she moved to Alton, NH and met her life-long love Raymond R. Howard of Pine Street. They were both in the class of ’62 at Alton Central and have resided just down the street from the school for the past 59 years.
Sharon had a creative flair for decorating her home, arranging gardens in the back yard and dreaming up projects for she and Raymond to work on around their home. A home they shared with family and many invited guests over the years for holiday parties and various life events.
Sharon worked in the Alton Post office for many years and served as the Clerk of Court for a while during her father Archie’s long tenure as a municipal judge in the town of Alton. Sharon also belonged to the Eastern Star and spent over 30 years placing flowers in the cemetery urns for the Memorial Day Parade.
In her later years, she and Raymond enjoyed traveling around the US during vacations and planning camping trips for their grandchildren around New England. Each camp ground and site were personally inspected weeks before committing to hosting their grandchildren for fun filled vacations.
Sharon is survived by her husband Raymond; her son, Rick Howard and wife Wendy of Glastonbury, CT; her daughter, Karin Howard of Cape Town, SA; grandson, Steven Howard and wife Molly of Glastonbury, CT; grandson, Nathan Howard of Glastonbury, CT; and granddaughter, Jill Howard of Portland, ME.
We would be remiss to discuss Sharon’s life without mentioning food. She loved to feed a crowd and would wait until her guests had eaten their fill before asking “What can I get you?” “Have some more!.” She loved the entire process, from planning and making lists to shopping and wandering the food isles, all culminating in the big event — always making sure there would be left overs to enjoy for the days to come.
Burial services will be private and we plan to have a get together in the spring to celebrate her life. We may be drawing straws to see who is assigned the task of preparing food that would meet her high standards. All will be welcome.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com
