BELMONT — Sharon L. Hill, 81, of Heritage Terrace, died on Tuesday, April 18, at the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Sharon was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Concord, the daughter of the late Guy and Alma (Ballou) Wiggin.
BELMONT — Sharon L. Hill, 81, of Heritage Terrace, died on Tuesday, April 18, at the Laconia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Sharon was born on Sept. 8, 1941, in Concord, the daughter of the late Guy and Alma (Ballou) Wiggin.
Sharon graduated from Concord High School Class of 1959. She taught nursery school for 10 years and worked for the Concord Group Insurance Company as a customer service representative for 24 years. She was a very active member of the Mountain View Church in Sanbornton, singing in the choir and participating in the prayer chains. Her family was very important to her and anyone that knew her, knew her love for loons.
Sharon is survived by her grandchildren, Erin K. Hill, Jaclyn H. Butterworth and her husband Adam Butterworth, Hunter J. Hill and his wife Brienne D. Hill , Guy D. Hill, Cynthia Warren and her husband, Christopher, and Daniel Lee Hill Jr.; her great grandchildren, Scarlett, Brycen and Ethan Avery; her sister, Sally Wiggin- Partridge; her niece, Susan; nephew, Michael; and her goddaughter, Pauline Young. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sons, Daniel L. Hill Sr. and Jeffrey L. Hill; and a great-grandson, Sawyer Hill.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Smart Memorial Home, 584 West Main St., Tilton.
A funeral service will be on Monday, May 22, at 10 a.m., at Mountain View Church in Sanbornton. Burial will follow the service in Blossom Hill Cemetery in Concord.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sharon's name may be made to the Loon Preservation Committee, 183 Lees Mill Road, Moultonborough, NH 03254.
For more information or to leave the family an online condolence, go to smartmemorialhome.com .
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What is your primary mode of transportation in warmer months? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.